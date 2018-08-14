120 Letters for St. Jude

At cheer camp, teams get the opportunity to participate in the Team Up for St. Jude Spirited by Varsity program which benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Prior to arriving at camp, cheerleaders are encouraged to get the mailing address of two friends or family members. During camp, letters are passed out that share the mission of St. Jude, where no patient ever pays for treatment. Letter recipients are encouraged to join the fight against childhood cancer by making a donation to the hospital.

Tioga Varsity Cheerleader, Isabell Catarino went above and beyond for the kids of St. Jude. In her free time at NCA Leadership Camp, she filled out 120 St. Jude letters! Isabell displayed the true mark of a leader by taking initiative to make a big impact on the lives of St. Jude patients. Thank you, Isabella and cheerleaders across America for coming together to #TeamUp4StJude.

Want ideas on how you can #TeamUp4StJude? Click here!