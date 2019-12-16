“We didn’t realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun.” – Winnie the Pooh

This November, over 700 cheerleaders and dancers traveled to Orlando, Florida to participate in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular. Little did they know the magic that was in store! From exploring Walt Disney World to making new friends, this was an experience of a lifetime.

Check-In

Participants made their way to check-in where they visited photo booths, bag-decorating stations and showcased the parade routine to the Varsity Staff. The excitement continued into the first rehearsal, as all cheerleaders and dancers gathered to review the parade routine. Needless to say, Day One was nothing short of spectacular!

Parade Days

On Saturday, #TeamMickey marched down Main Street, spreading spirit with the most magical performance of the season! Sunday afternoon, #TeamMinnie kept the celebration going with another phenomenal routine down the streets of Disney. Not only did dreams come true for these performers, but also for the little ones who look up to them. Parade day was one to remember!

Park Adventures

The magic didn’t stop there; participants then joined family and friends for a day full of park adventures. No matter where each journey went, the holiday spirit made this trip jolly and memorable for everyone.

Character Breakfast

On the final day, special visitors joined everyone for breakfast, Lilo and Stitch, Jasmine, Bell, and Mickey and Minnie! Along with great photo opportunities was a presentation of the #TeamMickey and #TeamMinnie performances, followed by final goodbyes.

Looking back at this amazing experience it is safe to say…it’s kinda fun to do something spectacular!