After weeks of anticipation, Varsity All Star Fashion announced the 2020 cast of Varsity All Star Fashionistas and Fashion Guys. This elite group consists of 50 athletes from gyms all around the country who are excited to represent the leading fashion brand in all star cheerleading.

These lucky athletes are among the first to get a glimpse at Varsity All Star Fashion’s newest collections at photo shoots this Fall. In addition to modeling the latest trends, they also get to take home an exclusive VASF wardrobe created just for them.

Being on set at a Varsity photoshoot is exciting for Fashionistas and Fashion Guys of any age, but it’s extra special when it’s your senior year! The class of 2020 includes 14 seniors who are ready to make memories that will last a lifetime. Whether they are a veteran or new Fashionista, they are all looking forward to sharing their passion for all star cheerleading and Varsity All Star Fashion this season.

Meet the 2020 senior class of Fashionistas in their own words →