5 Beauty Tricks for Girls on the Go

1. A little lipstick does the trick

Lipstick handy? You’re in luck! Give your lips a pop of color, then dab a small amount on your cheeks for a fresh-faced look. Highlight your cherry cheeks with a touch of moisturizer just above your cheekbones.

2. Bomb Brows

Tame your brows with an old

mascara wand and a little lotion. If you have any bare spots, fill them in with eye shadow that’s a shade lighter than your hair color.

3. Dry Shampoo

Bring last night’s locks back to life with a spritz of dry shampoo. If you’re on the go, keep travel-sized baby powder in your purse. A sprinkle under the top layer of hair at your roots will do the trick!

4. Not Your Average Dose of Caffeine

Move leftover green tea bags to the fridge after use. In the morning, place them under your eyes to de-puff and reduce redness. Good morning beautiful!

5. Knock Your Socks Off

Looking to relax and kick your feet up? Lather up with lotion and lavender oil before bed. Seal the deal with your favorite pair of fuzzy socks and in the morning, you’ll be back and ready to roll.