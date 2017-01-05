  1. Here we go again, Janet.
  2. Brace yourself for impact.
  3. Wait. Let me grab a snack first.
  4. Is it safe to use this much hairspray?
  5. Of course she forgot her bobby pins. Rookie mistake, girlfriend.


  1. These new bangs are going to be my downfall.
  2. I should make a Snapchat documentary of this.
  3. Ouch.
  4. Nevermind, just a small tangle. False alarm, everyone.
  5. Maybe I should listen to her pep talk. It could be good.
  6. *Nods and smiles*
  7. Nope, too focused on that bump on the left that has yet to be addressed.
  8. Should I say something about the bump?
  9. I mean she’s doing the best she can, right? I can’t be too critical.
  10. Nah, I’m going to say something.
  11. “Hey mom, can you fix that bump on the left?”

  1. That was a mistake. Fall back! Retreat!
  2. I’ll just sit here quietly on Insta while she teases my hair.
  3. I can’t wait to Insta my look today once I’m ready.
  4. Bring on the teasing and volume.
  5. Wow great comb-work today, Janet. Impressive.

  1. Wow, my hair is big.
  2. I think this adds at least 5 inches to my height.

  1. Time to curl the ends.
  2. Okay mom, let’s not be reckless with the curling iron this week.
  3. Let’s not bring up what happened last week.
  4. Ouuuuuuuchhhhhhh.
  5. Too late.
  6. Beauty is pain. Don’t be sassy.

  1. Thanks for the ice pack, mom. Good looking out.
  2. How long have I been sitting here?
  3. Years have passed.
  4. “Mom, by the time you’re finished, the competition will be over and I’ll be age-eligible for an open team.”
  5. Hmmmm… I’m going to regret that.
  6. I’m just going to sit here in shame.
  7. And eat my snack quietly.
  8. That comment may have cost me a cup of Dippin’ Dots later…

  1. Wow, my hair is starting to shape up. It’s growing volume by the second.
  2. I should take a silly Snapchat selfie to cheer her up.

  1. Worked like a charm.
  2. Last minute hairspray for the wispies.
  3. Wow, I look great.
  4. I should hug her. Why did I ever doubt her? She’s amazing.

  1. Better take a quick picture before it starts to fall.
  2. 20 ‘likes’ already. That’s a good sign.
  3. Wait, is that left bump still present?
  4. Oh well, my first stunt of the day will wreck this masterpiece anyway.
  5. Good work today, team.
  6. “Thanks mom! Couldn’t do it without you!”