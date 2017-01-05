<!-- Google Tag Manager -->
50 Thoughts You Have While Your Mom Does Your Cheer Hair
- Here we go again, Janet.
- Brace yourself for impact.
- Wait. Let me grab a snack first.
- Is it safe to use this much hairspray?
- Of course she forgot her bobby pins. Rookie mistake, girlfriend.
- These new bangs are going to be my downfall.
- I should make a Snapchat documentary of this.
- Ouch.
- Nevermind, just a small tangle. False alarm, everyone.
- Maybe I should listen to her pep talk. It could be good.
- *Nods and smiles*
- Nope, too focused on that bump on the left that has yet to be addressed.
- Should I say something about the bump?
- I mean she’s doing the best she can, right? I can’t be too critical.
- Nah, I’m going to say something.
- “Hey mom, can you fix that bump on the left?”
- That was a mistake. Fall back! Retreat!
- I’ll just sit here quietly on Insta while she teases my hair.
- I can’t wait to Insta my look today once I’m ready.
- Bring on the teasing and volume.
- Wow great comb-work today, Janet. Impressive.
- Wow, my hair is big.
- I think this adds at least 5 inches to my height.
- Time to curl the ends.
- Okay mom, let’s not be reckless with the curling iron this week.
- Let’s not bring up what happened last week.
- Ouuuuuuuchhhhhhh.
- Too late.
- Beauty is pain. Don’t be sassy.
- Thanks for the ice pack, mom. Good looking out.
- How long have I been sitting here?
- Years have passed.
- “Mom, by the time you’re finished, the competition will be over and I’ll be age-eligible for an open team.”
- Hmmmm… I’m going to regret that.
- I’m just going to sit here in shame.
- And eat my snack quietly.
- That comment may have cost me a cup of Dippin’ Dots later…
- Wow, my hair is starting to shape up. It’s growing volume by the second.
- I should take a silly Snapchat selfie to cheer her up.
- Worked like a charm.
- Last minute hairspray for the wispies.
- Wow, I look great.
- I should hug her. Why did I ever doubt her? She’s amazing.
- Better take a quick picture before it starts to fall.
- 20 ‘likes’ already. That’s a good sign.
- Wait, is that left bump still present?
- Oh well, my first stunt of the day will wreck this masterpiece anyway.
- Good work today, team.
- “Thanks mom! Couldn’t do it without you!”