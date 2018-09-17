6 Yoga Poses to Stretch & Strengthen

Balance the heat of summer with these cooling yoga poses designed to lengthen and strengthen your muscles. All you need is an outdoor space, a yoga mat and yourself!

BOW POSE



Lie flat on your stomach, arms at your sides. Exhale as you bend your knees and bring your heels as close as you can to your buttocks, keeping the knees hip-width apart. Reach back with both hands to grab around the ankles. Inhale as you lift your heels up toward the sky, drawing your thighs off the ground while simultaneously raising the head and upper torso. Keep your gaze ahead. Hold for up to 30 seconds.