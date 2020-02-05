Over 20,000 athletes will be traveling to Orlando to compete on cheerleading’s greatest stage. #UCAnationals is only days away, and we can’t wait to be back in the most magical place on earth! Here’s why we are so excited:

1. Bonding with Teammates

Traveling, exploring and competing alongside your best friends! This trip is full of magical moments, you’ll be sure to create memories that last a lifetime.

2. Running through the Castle

Your castle awaits… and it leads you to the competition floor. Running on to the mat with your teammates is an indescribable experience. This is your moment! This is where dreams come true!

3. Mickey shaped food

Let’s be honest, everything tastes better when it’s shaped like Mickey Mouse. Indulging in all your favorite sweet treats is a MUST!

4. Walt Disney World

Don’t forget to pack your ears. New shows, characters and attractions are waiting for you at all four theme parks!

5. ALL. THE. FOOD TRUCKS.

When hunger hits we recommend heading over to the food trucks at the ESPN Wide World of Sports. With a large variety of cuisines and unique dishes, there’s something for everyone!

6. Hitting your Routine

You’ve worked the entire season to make it here, and now it’s time to leave it all on the mat! Give it your all in the final performance and good luck!

7. Championship Celebration Party

Sunday night you’ll be headed to Magic Kingdom® Park the dance the night away. The park will be closed to the public, and you and your teammates will be able to enjoy the attractions!

Travel safe, we’ll see you in the sunshine state!

For full championship coverage, visit Varsity TV on varsity.com