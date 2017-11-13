The Nemaha Central High School cheer squad knows that America Needs Cheerleaders, both on and off the field.

In a football game between Nemaha Central and Pleasant Ridge High School, a Pleasant Ridge player, Glynn Smith, was injured during the game and taken to the hospital. Following the game, Andy Metsker, Principal of Pleasant Ridge High School, headed to the hospital with head football coach Pat McCollim to check on the injured player.

Shortly after the pair arrived, the entire cheer team from Nemaha Central paid a visit to the hospital to check on Smith. Along with them, the cheerleaders brought the game ball, signed with well wishes from Nemaha Central students and candy from a local store. It was the idea of the cheerleaders to visit the hospital following the game.

While the cheerleaders were not able to personally present Glynn with the game ball, his mother was touched by the act of kindness the team displayed. Their selfless act made the time spent in the hospital easier to bare.

The act was truly a good deed that touched the lives of more than just the injured player.

“I have spent 39 years in public education and I can say it was one of the most genuine and magnanimous acts I have had the pleasure of witnessing,” Metsker said.