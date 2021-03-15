NCA has a tradition of awarding the Go Be Great award at NCA High School Nationals and other various competitions. The Go Be Great Award is presented to a coach, team or program who goes above and beyond to make the world a better place, outside of cheerleading. This year’s Go Be Great winners were no exception as they embodied what it means to lead with kindness in their communities.

San Antonio, Texas

Name a community service opportunity and you are sure to find the cheerleaders from Alamo Heights High School. This program of young leaders kicked off the holiday season back in December by collecting gifts and raising funds for a local ministry serving more than 850 children and adults with intellectual developmental disabilities. In 2019, the cheerleaders were able to raise over $1,200 in gifts so each child could have at least one in their stocking. Knowing this year was even more difficult before, the Alamo Heights cheerleaders set their goals even higher and brought in enough gifts for each child to have two!

It didn’t stop at the holidays for Alamo. This group of individuals also gave back to their wonderful custodians and district nurses by raising over $2,000 to give gift cards to their local grocery stores right before Christmas.

Coach Ashley Johnson says, “Community is important to our program. We see the value that service teaches- like acquiring life skills and knowledge beyond the scope of life. I’m beyond blessed to work with a group of young ladies that want to give back and see that being a cheerLEADER means more than shaking poms and wearing a bow.”

