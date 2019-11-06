From hitting sharp motions to holding up stunts, a strong upper body is crucial for cheerleaders. While many upper body moves require dumbbells or equipment, all you really need for an effective workout is your own body weight.
Perform the following exercises back-to-back. Rest for 90 seconds and repeat. Complete the circuit three times through.
Inchworms
Start standing with feet hip-width apart. Hinge forward at the hips, placing your palms flat on the ground. Walk your hands forward until you come to a plank position with your shoulders directly over your wrists. Walk your hands back to your feet and stand. Complete 10 reps.