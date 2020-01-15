From rolling the trees in Toomers Corner after a win, to yelling “WAR EAGLE,” the traditions at Auburn University are like no other— and cheerleading is no exception.

During rivalry weekend in November, Auburn plays Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Since 1985 the Auburn cheerleaders have worn their traditional Varsity Spirit Fashion orange and navy striped rugby style sweaters for this special game day.

The university and its fans love this tradition so much that even their mascot Aubie has his very own rugby style sweater!

Spirit Coordinator Latisha Durroh shared this picture of the tiger cheer team from the Iron Bowl in 2013. This picture was taken as tiger fans stormed the field in what is now known as the Kick 6 game. Auburn scored a 100-yard touchdown to conquer Alabama in a heart breaking loss.

