Do you ever feel like the winter has you in a slump? No worries, you are not alone! It is normal to feel blue during this time of year, but how can you change it? Follow these 4 simple tips to stay motivated for months to come.

Tip 1) Get up, get out, get moving! Being active is a great way to release endorphins and uplift your mood almost immediately. Whether it’s cold and rainy, or freezing and snowy, bundle up and venture outside for a brighter day.

Tip 2) Stock up on Vitamin D. During winter months the sun is less visible, meaning we absorb less Vitamin D. It wouldn’t hurt to take supplements during this season every year, as well as adjusting your diet to include Vitamin D enriched foods.

Tip 3) Do something productive! Now is the time to de-clutter and organize your life. Take this time to check off the to-dos that have been put on the back burner. There’s no better feeling than a sense of accomplishment.

Tip 4) Plan something fun. Having something to look forward to creates excitement. Anticipation alone can give you a boost of happiness and provide a bit of eagerness during this slow time of year.