A new year, a new opportunity to “be your best self”… right? Sometimes New Year’s Resolutions can seem overwhelming – start exercising more, study harder, get a certain tumbling pass, be… well… better. As we head into 2020, we want to take a second and step back to set some different goals for the year, ones that will encourage those around you, focus on gratitude and allow you to take in every incredible moment 2020 has to offer.

Be a good friend.

Take a minute to think about your friends, your teammates, the people that you spend the most time with. There’s no better way to start 2020 than committing to becoming the best friend you can be to all of the people you love! Sending them a good luck text before a hard exam, picking up their favorite treat after they get a new skill in the gym or even reminding them every day what you appreciate about their unique personality. Building up your best pals will make your friendships even stronger as you encourage one another throughout the year!

Start a new hobby.

When was the last time you got hooked on a new hobby? Sometimes we can get so busy that we don’t make the time to dive into fun, new hobbies! Set aside a couple hours during the weekends to start a good book series, learn how to write calligraphy or bake the most delicious cupcakes – who knows, your new hobby could eventually lead to a career later on down the road!

Take time for yourself.

In a world full of possibilities, it’s easy for us to get sucked into being a “yes” person to anything and everything that comes our way. You need help you with your homework? Sure! Organizing a fundraiser? Of course! Putting together a group project? No prob, I got it! There’s nothing wrong with saying yes to great opportunities that come your way – but at some point saying YES to someone else means saying NO to yourself. What you really need might be to just stay at home and study instead of going to the mall with your friends, or taking a mental health break instead of helping decorate for a dance. Learning how to say no will allow you to give 100% to the things that you do say yes to – and do them to the best of your abilities!

Practice daily gratitude.

Instead of setting a New Year’s Resolution to have more, be more and do more – practice being grateful for the things that you do have! Starting a journal will help you to reflect daily on the people and opportunities that you are thankful for. Years down the road, you will be able to look back at this journal and remember all of the joy that 2020 brought!