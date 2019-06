Tired of your everyday pony? All you need are a few extra elastic bands to change things up. The bunched ponytail is a quick and easy hairstyle that will keep your locks in place while adding some edge.

Step 1

Gather your hair and smooth into a ponytail on the crown of your head. Secure with an elastic. Take a small section of hair from the outside and wrap it around the base to hide the elastic. Pin it in place underneath your pony.