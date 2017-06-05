Camp Bag Cheat Sheet

If you’re anything like us when it comes to packing, the struggle is real. Bags that don’t shut all the way, items spilling out and wrinkled clothes can really cramp your style during summer camp. Use the tricks below to pack your bag like a pro. Yes, we’re talking wrinkle free and space to spare!

Making it fit:

Rolling your clothes works well with pants, skirts and shirts, including your camp clothing. Place the item face down, fold back any sleeves and roll from the bottom up. This method works especially well for cheer bags that are unstructured, such as a backpack or duffel bag. The amount of clothing you can fit into a small duffel this way is mind-blowing.

Folding your clothes works best with structured bags, such as a rolling suitcase. When folding, try to make your clothing look like it is on display at your local department store. Fold each item around a magazine to help reduce wrinkles. If you have multiple items of the same size, you can stack them and then fold to free up more space.

Bundling your clothes is another option for structured suitcases. (This method doesn’t work well with duffel bags.) Bundling is really only recommended if you have several changes of clothes you’ll need for a long camp. By laying out your clothes and then wrapping them around a core item, like a small bag filled with socks, you can save a ton of space.

Follow this packing list when the time comes to gather your things and hit the road:

Uniform Skirt Top Bloomers Socks Shoes Ribbon/bow

Props Poms Signs Megs

Music (if performing a pre-prepared routine)

Practice attire for each day Shorts Tees/tanks Sports bras Socks Ribbons/bows

Sleepwear

Bed linens/sleeping bag/pillow

Toiletries/cosmetics Hair ties Bobby pins Deodorant (our latest obsession is Lavanila Girl) Sunscreen Makeup

Flip flops/shower shoes

Towel

Phone and charger

Water bottle

Healthy snacks

TIP! Once you have your foundation of clothing and shoes laid into your camp bag, stuff accessories and small items in the corners and remaining nooks.

TIP! Use your shoes as packing cubes. Fill them with socks, undergarments or electronic chargers.

TIP! Use a rubber band or twist tie to contain unruly electronic cords after wrapping them.

TIP! Bring a few large plastic bags to fill with dirty laundry for the trip home. This will keep the rest of your bag clean.