Although her senior year was cut short, Abby Gradomski, a senior are Riverside High School and an athlete at Step 1 All-Stars, is doing everything in her power to help support healthcare workers who are battling this fight head on.

Abby has dedicated her time and efforts to create care packages for nurses at University Hospitals Geuga Medical Center, where her mom is a nurse. She contacted local restaurants, stores and businesses to have them donate items in order to put a smile on the faces of healthcare workers in her area. Abby’s hope is that the items are a way to lift the spirits of her mom and fellow nurses. Abby stated, “I’m scared for them with everything going on… I just want to make it better and I want to help them as much as I can.”

With the heart of gold and a true giving spirit, Abby has made an incredible impact and along the way made her family, community, school and all star gym extremely proud. She is a shining example of what being a cheerLEADER is all about and we are honored to have her as a part of the cheerleading community.

Thank you, Abby, for being the reason America Needs Cheerleaders!

Source: https://fox8.com/news/coronavirus/high-school-senior-collects-care-packages-for-nurses-i-just-want-to-make-it-better-for-them/