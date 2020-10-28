“Cheer translates to the medical field in the way of pursuing common goals. For me, that was, and continues to be, excellence in everything I do,” said Tom Harlow. He’s a former cheerleader at the University of Evansville and is currently the Cardiovascular Administrative Service Line Director at Riley Children’s Health.

After initially joining the powerlifting team in college, he was encouraged to give cheerleading a try. He attended a practice and was hooked. “I realized it takes a lot of strength, hard work and skill to be successful. That challenge was appealing to me,” said Harlow. Joining the cheerleading team, Harlow not only learned partner stunt skills, he also learned teamwork, commitment and developed his interpersonal communication skills. These are things that he still uses each and every day in his career.

By nature, Harlow describes himself as a servant leader. “I really enjoy mentoring other leaders and inspiring them to achieve their career goals,” said Harlow. “I also love developing and implementing healthcare strategies that improve how we care for patients.” He may no longer be leading the crowd on game days in Evansville, but he continues to lead every day. Thanks to cheerleading he was able to further develop these skills, and today helps to improve the lives of countless patients.