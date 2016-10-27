“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” -Mahatma Gandhi

Heroes come in all shapes and forms. Some wear capes and have super powers while others display heroism with simple acts of kindness. Whether a hero is part of a 30-minute cartoon or a real life event, the role remains the same. A true hero is a leader who is willing to serve, protect and inspire others.

Wylie High School

This fall, the Wylie High School Cheerleaders dedicated themselves to honoring some of the bravest heroes in their community, the officers of the Wylie Police Department. Instead of flowing capes these brave men and women suit up in blue every day to serve and protect their citizens. The Pirate Cheerleaders recognized the officers’ daily heroism and wanted to find some way to show their appreciation.

Keeping “The Wylie Way” spirit in mind, the Wylie Pirate cheerleaders put together a service project to show their gratitude for their local police officers called “Back the Blue”. The team created and sold “Back the Blue” decals in order to raise funds to make goodie bags to thank the officers. “Police put their lives at risk every day because of the kindness in their heart and this small token that we gave to the officers is only a little display of our appreciation.” – Junior, Brittney White. On October 25th the team delivered 80 goodie bags consisting of Kleenex, shoe polish, pens, electrolyte packets, candy, gum, Starbucks gift cards, and their very own Wylie Pirates “Back the Blue” decal to the Wylie police officers.

Martin Luther King High School

Kristy Mapes, advisor at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, California, encourages her cheerleaders and dancers to make the most of their role as community ambassadors.

In an effort to elevate the sense of community and pride in their area, the girls recently honored local police officers with a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at their school. A delicious breakfast was served by the team and speeches thanking the officers for their service were delivered. To top off the event, the girls performed cheers just for them!

We are grateful for teams like the ones at Wylie and King who make time and put forth the effort to infuse spirit into their community. One act of kindness sparks others to do the same. Both teams proved you don’t have to move buildings to be considered a hero. Sometimes all it takes is a simple act of kindness towards others.