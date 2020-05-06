Thinking about cheering in college? Check out some frequently asked college cheer questions answered by our panel of experts presented by Captain U!

Meet the Panel

Tucker Hunter : 3x NCA Nationals Champion, 5x US National Team Member, Former cheerleader at Oklahoma State University

: 3x NCA Nationals Champion, 5x US National Team Member, Former cheerleader at Oklahoma State University Leroy McCullough : Former Head Coach of 4x NCA College National Champions – Oklahoma State University, Former Assistant Coach at the University of Louisville, Former cheerleader at the University of South Carolina & the University of Louisville, US National Team coaching staff. Director of NCA Speed Camps & College Programs

: Former Head Coach of 4x NCA College National Champions – Oklahoma State University, Former Assistant Coach at the University of Louisville, Former cheerleader at the University of South Carolina & the University of Louisville, US National Team coaching staff. Director of NCA Speed Camps & College Programs Kelsey Werling : 3x UCA College Nationals Champion, Former Indiana University Cheerleader, UCA College Camp Instructor, UCA Core Staff Instructor

: 3x UCA College Nationals Champion, Former Indiana University Cheerleader, UCA College Camp Instructor, UCA Core Staff Instructor David McDowell: Former Head Coach and Spirit Coordinator at the University of Alabama, Former cheerleader at the University of Kentucky, former coach for the US National Teams, Former gym owner, current Director or College Programs for UCA

Click HERE to see frequently asked college cheerleading questions answered by our panel of experts >>