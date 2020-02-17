For Episcopal High School, community service is not just one day a year or one football game – these cheerleaders spend their entire year supporting multiple organizations and integrating servant leadership into everything they do. Let’s take a look at some of the incredible ways this Texas team supports local organizations throughout the year.

In the fall, the Episcopal cheerleaders hosted games and eagerly got involved in multiple community events. During football season, EHS hosts a “Be our Hero Turn it Gold” game to bring awareness to childhood cancer and a “Pink Ribbon Night”, where they raised over $7,000 for a local breast cancer charity in Houston. Episcopal also held a “Be a Match Delete Blood Cancer” bone marrow swab event, inspiring 20 people to get swabbed and be tested to become potential bone marrow donors.

In order to support families with children fighting cancer, the EHS Cheerleaders walked in the Candlelighter’s Walk, which is an organization that comes alongside families as they battle this terrible disease – together. Not only does this team have a Varsity cheerleader who recently fought and beat Ewings Sarcoma, but their head coach has a four year old son currently fighting leukemia. The crusade to fight cancer is near and dear to their hearts.

When community service becomes a way of life instead of just a box to check – we can truly make a difference in the lives of those around us. Thank you Episcopal High School for showing how powerful it can be when we never stop looking for new ways to help those in need.