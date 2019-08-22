5 MOVES TO STRENGTHEN YOUR CORE

Your core muscles support nearly every move you make, from tumbling to stunting and everything in between. In addition to improving body control and stability, a strong core also reduces risk of injury. Perform these exercises for 45 seconds, resting 15 seconds before moving to the next exercise. Repeat the circuit 3 times through, 3-5 times per week to up your core strength and enhance performance.

Butterfly Sit Up

Lie on your back with knees out wide and the soles of your feet pressed together. Extend your arms overhead. Inhale as you roll up to a seated position, tapping your toes at the top. Exhale as you slowly lower to the starting position. Perform this move for 45 seconds.