As a cheerleader, you’ve seen how big plays can impact a game. So how about a game changer for your hair? You don’t need a lot of time or equipment to transform your tresses. If you’re tired of your usual straight ponytail, grab your flat iron and give this a try!

Step 1: Prep your hair by making sure it is clean and dry. Part your hair to the side. Use your flat iron to smooth the top of your hair.

Step 2: Gather your hair into a low ponytail.

Step 3: Grab a small section of hair from the left side of your ponytail. Secure the remaining hair out of the way. Tip: The amount of hair you section off can vary based on the curls you want. Smaller sections create tighter curls, while larger sections create looser curls.

Step 4: Holding the strand in your left hand, place the open flat iron so that it surrounds the hair near the top of your ponytail. Tip: For optimal results, choose a thin flat iron with rounded edges.

Step 5: To start curling, gently close the flat iron and flip it toward your ponytail. Wrap the section of hair around the flat iron to form a loop.

Step 6: Keeping the flat iron shut, pull it slowly down the rest of the strand. The slower you the pull, the tighter your hair will curl.

Step 7: Once the strand is released, wrap it around your finger for 3-5 seconds to help define the curl. Tip: If your curls have a kink, you’re closing the flat iron too tightly. Try using less pressure.

Step 8: Repeat steps 3-7 on the right side. Continue repeating these steps, alternating sections from each side, until every strand is curled. Tip: For a slightly different look, try twisting the flat iron away from your ponytail. This will curl your hair in the opposite direction!

Step 9: Gently comb through the curls for a fuller, bouncier look. You can use a comb or your fingers.

Step 10: Hold hairspray 10-12 inches away from your hair to lock the curls in place.