All the way up in the tippy-top corner of the United States in Snoqualmie, Washington, the Mt. Si High School Cheerleaders are using empty bowls to feed their community. In a small, tight-knit town, the cheerleading program strives to provide basic necessities to every student in local schools and allow families to have access to food banks year round. In just the past two years, the cheerleaders have proudly donated $2,500 to the Snoqualmie local food banks. How? With empty bowls.

Every winter, the cheerleaders spend two afternoons designing and creating beautiful ceramic bowls at their local middle schools. Students, faculty and staff join in on the fun, promoting district wide involvement and support. With the bowls crafted and painted, cheerleaders then start reaching out to local restaurants to help “fill the bowls” with donated gourmet soups.

When asked what the highlight of the event is, head coach Jessii Stevens said, “Seeing the support of our local businesses as they donate soup, bread and drinks to the event. We typically have 12-16 businesses donate. Smelling and serving their delicious soups to our community is so fun!” Once the bowls are filled, the tables are set, and the jazz band is ready to go, the doors open and guests file in to the Mt. Si cafeteria to purchase their soup dinner, knowing that all proceeds will go directly to families in need.

Along with attending camp every summer, competing locally and nationally, and cheering at every home game, the Mt. Si cheerleaders have put community first through the Empty Bowls campaign and many other service projects. “Through being a part of multiple community oriented events, we are able to give back and show that we appreciate the network of people in our community that help support Mt. Si High School, our athletics and even our cheerleaders,” Stevens said.

With many families needing access to food banks in the Snoqualmie area, the Mt. Si cheerleading program has played a key part in ensuring no family goes without a meal. Thank you Mt. Si for giving us a true example of why America Needs Cheerleaders!