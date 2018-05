Tired of pulling your hair back into yet another ponytail? We have your solution, and it’s called the fishtail braid. Despite its intricate appearance, this style is actually quite simple to master. It only requires two elastic bands and transitions seamlessly from school to cheer to a night out with friends. Become an instant expert with our tutorial below.

Step 1

Gather your hair to one side in a low ponytail. Secure with an elastic just above the nape of your neck.