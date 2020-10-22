Cheerleading squads are adapting to the changes brought on by COVID-19. Whether your fundraisers and sponsorships have been disrupted or cancelled, figuring out how to bring money in is still on the minds of many. FlipGive is the easiest way to move all your fundraising online – making it safe, time saving and easy!

One of the reigning champs of cheer fundraising on FlipGive is Evolution Cheer. Hailing from Staten Island, NY, they’re powered by a group of 49 rock star super moms and dads who managed to raise nearly $10,000 for their competition season.

How did they do it? The parents teamed up to funnel their spending through FlipGive. Restaurants were a big hit, earning money every time parents ate together as a family or as a team. They took full advantage of household spending with Walmart and Target, and earned big when gearing up for back to school with Apple and Dell. Competitions were also covered, with brands like Sephora and Hotels.com. With the holidays around the corner, the team is set to earn money back on all their shopping – easily adding hundreds of dollars more to support their season.

With some seasons being uncertain, Wendy, a team mom, shared that her team is taking advantage of this time to earn money for next year’s competition fees.

Our girls work well together on and off the stage. They are very committed to competition and raising funds to help in any way is a bonus for sure! We are using FlipGive to raise funds for next year’s competition fees. FlipGive is an amazing way to help us hit our goal. There are sooo many tips and tricks on this app but my favorite has to be gift cards.

So wait, how does FlipGive work exactly? It’s simple – create a team and invite your squad. Every time parents shop at one of our participating merchants, the squad earns money back for their season. Download the app or shop via the web and earn on every purchase from over 700 brands on FlipGive – like Hotels.com, Sephora, Amazon, and more. Then you can use the money you raise towards anything you’d like. From summer camps and competition fees, to uniforms, other team accessory items and more, the money you earn from FlipGive will help you all season long.

How to make the most of online fundraising right now:



1. Invite the whole team

The more parents involved, the more you earn. In a year, a family can earn up to $1,100. Multiply that by all the families on your team and you’ll quickly see how powerful this can be. It only takes a minute to invite your parents and we have you covered on emails and flyers to get them up to speed.



2. Earn on frequent household items like groceries and gas

With brands like Kroger, Amazon, Safeway, CVS and Walmart, you can earn effortlessly on weekly grocery store trips and fuel ups that you are already doing.

3. Maximize your earnings with your favorite gift cards

Take a page from our most successful teams. Earn up to 15% back when you buy gift cards through FlipGive. Stock up so when you’re ready to shop online, you’ve already earned money back for the team. With Black Friday around the corner, this hack is the fastest way to earn money for your squad.

Your household shopping can earn you money for cheerleading today. Teams across the country have raised tens of thousands for their competitions and seasonal costs. Why miss out?

