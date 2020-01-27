When they are not practicing their show-stopping Spirit Program routine for NCA High School Nationals, Forney High School is making a difference in their community by volunteering at a local homeless shelter. This November, the Jackrabbit cheer team fed over 120 people while creating relationships with those who are living in poverty.

Along with providing a meal and taking time to hear stories, the FHS cheerleaders passed out “blessing bags” which included essentials like hats, gloves, blankets, first-aid kits, rain ponchos, toiletry products and more.

Head coach Angela Lawrence stated, “We have learned some valuable lessons and this will become a new FHS cheer tradition! It is always humbling to give to those that have less. I am thankful to have cheerleaders and cheer families that gave their time, money and heart!”