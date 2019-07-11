Fresh Face with Red Lip

On a bad day there is always lipstick…

A fresh face paired with red lipstick is one our favorite makeup looks. It requires minimal fuss, appears effortless and is wearable for almost for any occasion. With soft, neutral eyes and a clean face, your red lips are sure to pop with color and confidence. And who doesn’t want that?

Step 1

Start with a clean, moisturized face and exfoliated lips. (Make sure your face moisturizer has SPF in it!) To exfoliate your lips, wet them with water and gently scrub with a washcloth. Follow with lip balm.

Step 2

Apply and blend foundation to even skin tone. Using your fingertip, tap on concealer to hide any red spots.

Step 3

Add a little color with blush or bronzer. If you have fair to light skin, sweep a hint of blush over the apples of your cheeks. If you have medium to dark skin, skip the blush and lightly add bronzer to the forehead, cheekbones and along your hairline.

Step 4

Apply 1-2 coats of mascara, focusing on the tips of the lashes.

Step 5

Add definition to your brows by filling them in with an eyebrow pencil. For a natural look, go one shade lighter than your brow color. For a bolder brow, go one shade darker. Use a spoolie brush to blend the color along your natural brow line.