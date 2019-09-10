No matter what grade you’re heading into, there’s something exciting about going back to school! The start of a new school year brings the opportunity to have a fresh start. Check out these tips on getting organized that will help you thrive this semester in the classroom and on the mat!

Color Coordinate

Pick a color for each subject, for example: yellow for Science, blue for English and green for Math. Color coordinate your notebooks, folders and books to make grabbing supplies from your locker in between classes quick and easy. It’s also aesthetically pleasing!

Pack Snacks

You’ll thank yourself later if you throw a few healthy snacks in your school bag each morning. Veggies, berries and peanut butter make great brain food to help you stay focused in class or fuel up before practice. This also eliminates the temptation of grabbing things from the vending machine or hitting up a drive through.

Pack your bags the night before

Before going to bed pack up your backpack and practice bag. Take your time to make sure you have all of your books and the correct practice outfit. This will ensure you aren’t forgetting anything during the typical morning chaos.

Get A Planner and USE IT!

A day planner is a great way to keep track of homework, practice, game days and events. Grab some colorful pens and keep up the color coordinating for your school subjects in your day planner! Write yourself a to-do list each week in your planner. You’ll feel so accomplished when you get to check off a task.

Schedule “Me Time”

Being a student athlete can be hectic! Between school, homework, practice, games and other extra curriculars it can be easy to get run down. Setting aside some time for yourself during the week is important. Take an afternoon to do something you enjoy, like reading a non-school book, spending time with your family or catching up on your favorite shows.

