The first weekend in February, high school cheerleaders from across the country gathered in Dallas, Texas to compete in the NCA High School National Championship. While the skills and routines showcased were top notch, so were the stories of cheerleaders serving in their schools and communities. Throughout the weekend, NCA recognized teams that had gone above and beyond in exemplifying the Roles of a Cheerleader as emphasized in NFHS Squad Credentialing at camp this past summer. Coaches had the opportunity to nominate their teams for a Go Be Great award in one or more of the following categories: Crowd Leader, Ambassador, Spirit Raiser, Athlete, Entertainer, and Leader.

During various awards ceremonies throughout the weekend, seven finalists and three winners were recognized on stage for the impact they made in their communities. The teams that were recognized as finalists was awarded a Go Be Great patch and the three winners received a plaque to take back to their schools. In addition, members of each squad were interviewed on stage to share what being a part of these community service projects meant to them and their teams. The stories ranged from participating in anti-bullying campaigns, Team Up for St. Jude events to support the fight against childhood cancer, hosting Kindness Weeks at their school, and even raising money to buy a local cheer team in brand new Varsity uniforms because “every cheerleader should know what it feels like to put on a new uniform.”

Congratulations to these schools for being extraordinary role models in their communities and exemplifying the characteristics of what it means to be a cheerleader.

3 schools recognized as Winners:

Hutto Middle School

The Colony High School

Woodbridge High School

7 schools recognized as Nominees: