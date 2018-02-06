Hand-In-Hand to Full-Around Copy

NOTE: All cheerleading skills, including partner stunts, should be performed under the supervision of a knowledgeable adult.

Step 1

TOP: In the load position, reach for the back spot’s hands. Keep your arms close to your sides and fingers facing forward.

MAIN BASE: In the load position, maintain an athletic stance with elbows bent and close to your sides. Hold the foot at belly button level.

SECONDARY BASE: In the load position, maintain an athletic stance with elbows bent and close to your sides. Hold the foot at belly button level.

BACK SPOT: In the load position, grab and resist against the top girl’s hands. Keep your elbows in and hands at shoulder level. Palms should be up with fingers facing the back.