Harvey Can’t Stop Rockport’s Spirit

Fall means football season at most Texas high schools. But, when Harvey hit shore as a Category 4 hurricane, Rockport, Texas took the brunt of it. Harvey’s eye passed over Rockport on August 25 and left the city in tatters. For weeks, National Guard units, utility workers and relief agencies have been working tirelessly to help Rockport’s 10,000 residents get the city running again

School is closed indefinitely for Rockport-Fulton High. But nevertheless, the Rockport Pirates kept showing up for practice, some with only the clothes on their backs.

Rockport’s head footabll coach, Jay Seibert, decided a few days after the hurricane that the team would still play its season opener at Sinton High School, about 40 minutes inland from Rockport.

And of course, when there’s a game, there are cheerleaders. Hurricane Harvey couldn’t stop the Pirates’ spirit. Students from Rockport-Fulton will be attending classes at neighboring schools for the foreseeable future as RFHS undergoes repairs. But, the Pirates and their fans continue to take the field every Friday night with unstoppable resilience and spirit.

