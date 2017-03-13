Community service and leadership are no strangers to the cheer and dance community, but when teams go above and beyond their calling, there’s a well-deserved round of applause to be given.

Hendrick Hudson High School in Montrose, New York began their standout community service journey at NCA Summer Camp by teaming up with St. Jude to raise funds for the hospital.

Varsity Head Cheer Coach Nicole Selvaggi-Landry told us about her team’s journey after camp.

“We got home from camp and had a lunch at the end of our last preseason practice. At that lunch I sat the kids down and told them that we’ve officially teamed up for St. Jude – they were ecstatic! I asked if they would like to turn their fundraising efforts into something bigger than just cheer, and without hesitation, it was a loud YES! We got right to work and gave ourselves a goal to raise $10,000 to donate to the hospital. I am beyond excited and extremely proud to let you all know that we have gone over our goal.”

The team visited St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee and volunteered at the Target House (St. Jude’s primary long-term housing option for patients) on March 10th. During the visit, they saw their efforts come full circle as they presented a final check of $13,000 to the hospital!

After the visit, Coach Nicole told us more about the final leg of their journey.

“Seeing our prideful efforts come full circle today was beyond touching. With a project that started in August, our goal at the time to raise $10,000 seemed like a far reach. But I had one determined team, supportive parents and community members, and the personal drive to make it happen. Not only did it happen, but we exceeded our goal and were able to donate $13,000!”

Congratulations on a job well done, Hendrick Hudson cheerleaders!