2020 Holiday Gift Guide

1. Make a donation to someone’s favorite charity in their name (our favorite is St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital!) This will warm their heart and the gift of a donation will touch the lives of many this holiday season.

2. Self-care items, like face masks, fuzzy socks or scented lotions, are a sweet gesture for those who work hard taking care of others.

3. Please your favorite bookworm with a new novel, poetry collection or a cool coffee table book. You’ll be sure to find something for everyone on your list – the possibilities are endless!

4. A reusable water bottle or travel coffee mug will make the most perfect daily (eco-friendly) accessory for everyone you’re shopping for this season.

5. Get creative in the kitchen and bake an assortment of holiday cookies. Add a personal touch and do a custom frosting job that represents that person’s special interests. A homemade gift hits different.

