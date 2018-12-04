What better way to bond with teammates than with a festive,

holiday party?

Playing games is a great way to celebrate the season while promoting teamwork and firing up your competitive juices. Try these 12 holiday inspired team bonding games at your next squad get-together.

Happy holi-games!

1. Jingle Bell Shake

For this game you will need an empty tissue box, 12 jingle bells (or ping pong balls) and a piece of string. Cut a hole on both sides of the tissue box and thread the string through. Place the bells inside of the box. Then, put the box against your lower back and tie it around your waist. The first person to shake out all of their bells wins!

2. White Elephant

Everyone must bring one wrapped gift to the white elephant party. (The more uniquely it’s wrapped, the more fun it is!) Place all of the gifts in the middle of the room. Next, draw numbers to determine the order. The first player chooses a gift from the pile and unwraps it. The next player can either (1) select a wrapped gift from the pile or (2) “steal” a previous player’s gift. A gift can only be stolen two times until it is frozen and belongs to the last player who took it.

3. A Christmas Drawing

Each person will need a pen and paper plate. On a player’s turn, he/she holds the plate above his/her head and is instructed to draw the following: (1) a line to act as the floor; (2) a Christmas tree (with ornaments if you’re up for the challenge); (3) a star on top of the tree; (4) a present below the tree; (5) a fireplace next to the tree; and (6) a stocking hanging from the fireplace mantle. Have each player show their artwork – pause for lots of laughter – and award points.

Award 2 points:

If the tree touches the floor

If the present is under the tree

If the stocking touches the mantle

Award 1 point:

For every ornament on the tree

If the star touches the tree

If the star is above the tree

If the fireplace does not touch the tree (fire hazard!)

4. Holiday Hustle

Who doesn’t love a relay race? To play, all you need is one spoon and ornament per team. Place the ornament on your spoon and race through an obstacle course to get to the next person on your team. You must pass the ornament without touching it with your hands.

5. White Lie

Have you ever played Two Truths and a Lie? This is the holiday edition! Each person states three of the funniest or strangest gifts they’ve ever received. Two must be true and the other is made up. The rest of the party guesses which gift is the lie.

6. Snowball Dodgeball

The only requirements for this game are jumbo marshmallows and room to move around. Divide into two teams and spread out in a circle with the marshmallows in the center. When someone yells “go,” everyone runs to grab a marshmallow (only one in your hands at a time!) and throws it at the other team. If you get hit, you’re out. If you catch one, a teammate can join

back in.

7. Pin the Heart on the Grinch

This is a festive version of Pin the Tail on the Donkey. Make a giant Grinch out of green construction paper and tape it to a wall. Blindfold and spin the player around three times before he/she tries to place his/her red heart on the Grinch.

8. Candy Cane Hunt

Hide candy canes around your school, gym or house and have everyone try to find them. You can even assign different point values to make it more competitive.

9. Christmas Charades

Split your party into smaller teams. Have a stocking full of holiday words, songs, scenes and characters. Each team takes a turn with one player acting out the words, humming the tunes or drawing the scenes. The rest of the team tries to correctly guess as many answers as possible before time runs out.

10. Pass the Pie

This game is played like Hot Potato. Ask everyone to bring one present to the party. Sit in a circle and start the holiday music. One gift at a time, pass it continuously around the circle. When the music stops, that person takes the gift and scoots out of the circle. Keep playing until everyone has a gift.

11. Snowball Showdown

You’ll need cotton balls, chopsticks and two bowls. Blindfold players as they attempt to move the cotton balls from one bowl to the other using only their chopsticks. The player who successfully moves the most snowballs within the allotted time wins!

12. Secret Santa

You can’t go wrong with this classic. A fun way to assign secret Santas is with a candy cane hunt. Have each squad member write his/her name on a candy cane before hiding it. When you find one, you are that person’s secret Santa.