Homemade Popsicles

There are a lot of perks to summer – no school, extra sunshine, team bonding and, of course, summer camp. But one thing’s for sure … it’s hot out there! Staying hydrated should always be a priority, but cooling off with something delicious is also a must during these warm summer months. Ice cream, slushies and frozen treats are all fun to buy, but with these two popsicle recipes, you get a little bit of everything, and you’ll be thrilled to make something so tasty on your own.

BANANA FIG SMOOTHIE POP

Popsicles for breakfast? Of course! These smoothie pops are loaded with healthy ingredients that will energize you for the day ahead.

Grocery List (makes 4 popsicles)

1 banana

6 oz vanilla yogurt

3/4 cup almond or coconut mild

6 dried figs, sliced

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 cup plain granola

Directions

In a blender, add the banana, yogurt, milk, half of the fig slices and cinnamon. Blend until smooth. Place the remaining fig slices in each of the 4 popsicle molds. Evenly pour the blended mixture into the molds. Top each with roughly 1 tablespoon of granola. Freeze for 6-8 hours or overnight.