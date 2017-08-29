On behalf of Varsity Spirit and American Cheerleader,

Our hearts are with our cheer and dance family in the Houston area. We know that in addition to many of our employees and staff members, many cheerleading and dance teams have been impacted by the devastating flooding in Houston and surrounding areas.

We want to assure our partners – coaches, athletes and parents from local schools and all star gyms – that we are hearing your stories and are doing all we can to find the best ways to help. Varsity Spirit is in contact with our local reps to determine how we can support the most affected teams in the difficult weeks ahead.

For cheerleaders, dancers and coaches across the country, here are some immediate ways you can help:

Donate to the Red Cross to support the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: Online at redcross.org Call 1-800-RED CROSS Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation



Varsity Spirit is coordinating with gyms and schools in the Houston area, led by Nicole Leago-Devall of University Cheer Air Force, to collect donations of cheer and dance apparel and shoes to distribute to teams and programs in the affected areas as soon as it is safe to do so. To donate to this project, send items to:

Varsity Spirit

Attn: #HoustonStrong

3131 Appling Road

Bartlett, TN 38133

If your team has contributed to flood relief efforts, we want to hear about it. Submit your story here.