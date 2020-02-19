This winter weather has us dreaming of one thing… SUMMER! For cheerleaders, summertime is more than just lounging by the pool and hanging out with friends. It means the best week of the year has arrived – cheer camp! To get us excited for all things summer camp, here are a few things to have you singing Little Sally Walker from now until you arrive at the first day of camp.

Meeting your camp buddy! After being WOW’d by the staff’s skills at the start of camp and hearing each staff introduction, you can’t help but get excited to find out what staffer will be paired with your team for the week. From helping you hit that stunt, to just having a dance party together – by the end of the week your camp buddy will feel like a part of the team. All the new friends! One of the best things about cheer camp is meeting people from all over that share the same passion for cheerleading as you. This summer, be bold in asking someone from another team to sit with you at lunch or be your partner during jump class. The friendships made at camp will carry with you throughout the year when you see each other at competitions or playoff games! And hey – you might even get a new Instagram follower! Spending time with your teammates. There is nothing like spending every waking hour together to create friendships and inside jokes that last all year long. Months after camp you’ll find yourself laughing about “that one thing that happened at camp” and be busting at the seams once again. Reaching new goals! Camp is the best time to set the tone for the school year – and that means reaching your goals! You’ll be surprised by how much you grow in just a few short days with the help of the camp staff. To prepare for summer, start writing down some personal and team goals that you hope to achieve. Whether that means making All-American or finally hitting that full-up, writing it down is the first step to making it happen!

We don’t know about you, but we can hardly wait for sunshine and all the fun we will have this summer at cheer camp. If you’re just as excited as we are – share your #TBT camp photos with us and tag @americancheerleader on Insta so that we can join in on the excitement!