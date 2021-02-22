Hi friends! My name is Reece Cunningham, I’m 17 years old and I am a junior in high school. Just like any other cheerleader, I have a very busy schedule. This will be my fifth year on Twist and Shout Diamonds and Owasso High School Cheerleading. On average I practice for about 25-30 hours a week. My weekdays begin with school in the mornings (this year is virtual, of course) then head straight to high school cheer practice from 2pm-5pm. On Mondays and Wednesdays, I go straight from high school cheer to Twist and Shout and practice from 6pm-9pm.

My Tuesday and Thursday afternoons usually consist of catching up on homework or going into the gym do some fun tumbling. My favorite Friday nights are spent on the sidelines cheering for our high school football team. When it’s not football season, I take full advantage of having the night off. On Saturdays and Sundays my time is spent with friends and family, along with practice with Diamonds practice on Sundays.

In the end, the countless numbers of hours spent practicing always pay off. It’s been a blessing to have earned so many titles over the past five years with Diamonds and Owasso Cheerleading. Since 2016, Diamonds have earned three NCA titles, two CHEERSPORT titles, one UCA title, a MAJORS title, as well as placed second and fifth at The Cheerleading Worlds. While cheering for Owasso, my team has won NCA four times…one of those being grand champs! We’ve won Game Day State three times, won STUNT State, and competitive State two times. We also placed second at UCA our first time ever attending.

Although most my time is spent in the cheer gym, and has for the past 13 years, I wouldn’t want it any other way. One of my favorite feelings is seeing all of my teams, my coaches, and my hard work pay off. With that being said, remember that your work will be worth it in the end, so don’t give up on your dreams!

— Reece Cunningham, Twist & Shout Diamonds & Owasso High School