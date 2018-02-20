Spotlight Squad: University of Kentucky

Known for their innovative and rock solid routines, this year the University of Kentucky brought home their 23rd national championship to the Bluegrass State. To no surprise, the Wildcat routine was jam packed with some of the most difficult skills seen at the UCA College Cheerleading National Championship.

Opening with diamadovs that popped through to cupies, the crowd was wild with excitement. The transitions were fast and the skills seemed effortless. Top girls went flying through the air completing not only piked Arabian one and a half baskets but also pike open doubles. This year the Cats brought some seriously creative transitions to their pyramid section that included inverts, flips and not one, not two, but three double up one-one-ones.

Everyone was on their feet yelling “C-A-T-S Cats Cats Cats” as the team completed their traditional cheer with high energy and apparent passion for Big Blue Nation. Head Coach Jomo Thompson said this year the team used the motto “Keep Climbing” in order to stay focused on improving. Kentucky climbed their way to the top for the third year in a row and pushed the envelope further than ever before. This three peat was definitely one for the books- we can’t wait to see what the Cats bring in 2019!