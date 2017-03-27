This spring, Spirit Celebration teamed up with all star gyms in the Dallas area to give back to a local health care center in need.

When Spirit Celebration founder Billy Smith heard that The Legacy Founders Cottage, a Dallas-based care facility for individuals experiencing the critical (and often final) stages of AIDS, was in need of a makeover, he knew he wanted to rally the all star community to help.

Spirit Celebration gathered support from seven different gyms to assist with the renovation of the Founders Cottage. Jennifer Uselton of Puma Cheer explains, “The Founders Cottage was established in 1975. They have seven rooms that needed some TLC. Puma Cheer was honored to be one of the seven sponsoring partners.” The other participating gyms include Express Cheer, Excite, Liberty, Rebel, Texas Cheer, and United Elite.

Spirit Celebration reports that families from each gym have gone “above and beyond” to supply everything on the Founders Cottage wish list, including pillows, comforters, towels and curtains. Each completed room will be decorated in one of the gym’s colors in honor of their contributions.

“It’s important to us to teach more than just cheer. Our coaching staff and parents work very hard to make sure our athletes are provided opportunities to be socially aware and to give back to our communities,” says Uselton.

Each gym will continue to collect donations until the end of the month. The Spirit Celebration team will then deliver all of the supplies to the Founders Cottage. Spirit Celebration is also matching donations toward the renovation and using proceeds from spring events to help purchase an industrial washer, industrial dryer, porch renovation, and driveway for the facility.

Spirit Celebration founder Billy Smith reports, “The feelings and emotions of this successful start are amazing. Together, we can create miracles.”