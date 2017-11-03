Honorary Cheerleader Fulfills Lifelong Dream

At 75 years old, Nancy Fischer proved you can never be too old to make your dreams come true. With the help of her longtime friend, Nancy was able to grab some poms and spend a night on the sidelines with the Alleman High School cheerleaders to fulfil a lifelong dream – being a cheerleader.

Growing up, Nancy didn’t have much time for after school activities. She helped pay her way through high school by working two jobs in addition to babysitting. With all her free time focused on work, Nancy never got the chance to be a cheerleader, something she always wanted to do.

“There are no regrets,” Nancy said “But I did share many years ago that I wished I had the opportunity to be a cheerleader. It would have added to my high school experience.”

Luckily for Nancy, her close friend Dolly was determined to make sure Nancy’s dream didn’t die. She formed a plan to bid on the “Be an Honorary Cheerleader’ package during a silent auction offered at a local event. After a three hour back-and-forth bid battler over the phone, Dolly won.

Nancy took to the sidelines with the cheerleaders during the Sterling High School – Alleman Catholic football game with a group of girls she calls amazing.

“I even got to practice with them earlier in the week. I don’t think they were expecting the little gray-haired lady, but they made me feel welcomed and I loved being around all of them. Some amazing friend I have in Dolly, huh? Can you imagine three hours on the phone? It is a night I will never forget.”

Source: News Tribune