2017 Sep 12 10:00 am
School by AC Mag

DIY Locker Boosters

Football season is here, which means it’s time to pump up the spirit! It’s easy getting everyone excited for the first few games, but midway through the year, the energy can fizzle out. Try these fun and easy locker boosters to rally the spirit.

Starburst
“You’re a STAR!”

Extra Gum
“Here’s a little EXTRA luck!”

Pop Rocks
“You ROCK!”

Tootsie Roll
“You’re on a ROLL!”

Push Pop
“Push ’em back Tigers!”

Even cheerleaders need a spirit boost from time to time. If your squad could use a little pick-me-up, these goodies are it!

