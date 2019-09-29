When it comes to sports, Fall usually means one thing: football season! Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that your team will win every game. And sometimes, your team may have a season where the number in the loss count is higher than the number of wins. Cheering with a not-so-winning record can be difficult but despite the score, keep school spirit up with the tips below 1. Fun, Crowd Leading Chants Besides cheering for the crowd to get loud when your team is on defense, switch up your cheers every once in awhile to have some fun with your student section. Remember those boogie chants from camp? Take your favorite one and try it with your crowd during a timeout or between quarters. It’s an easy way to have some fun with your fans! Pro Tip: Introduce the boogie chant to your school during a pep rally. Come game time, your student section will already be comfortable with the words or call backs and can really go crazy!

2. Keep Up the Energy Don’t forget, the crowd feeds off the energy of the cheer team. Even if your football team has fewer points on the scoreboard, never stop cheering! If your squad stops supporting when the score is down, your fans will follow suit. The football team can also feel the energy from the stands. Help them rally when they need it most. 3. Work with All Spirit Programs Coordinate with your dance team and band program to unite your sideline spirit. Work on a halftime performance with cheer and dance to music by your band. You’ll have fun getting to know fresh faces and create new friendships. Making friends outside of your squad will create new energy in the hallways which will translate to spirit on the sidelines.