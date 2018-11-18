Stunts, jumps, tumbling, you name it. A strong lower body makes everything easier. Target your lower half with these 6 moves designed to work the glutes, quads, hamstrings
and calves.
Perform the following exercises back-to-back. Repeat the circuit 3 times through, resting 1 minute between rounds, for a lower body blast in under
20 minutes.
BRIDGE | 30 seconds
Lie flat on your back with hands by your sides and knees bent. Place your feet shoulder-width apart. Push through your heels to lift your hips off the ground while keeping your back straight. Hold for one second at the top. Lower back to start. Continue for 30 seconds.
SINGLE LEG BRIDGE | 30 seconds each leg
Lie flat on your back with hands by your sides and knees bent. Place your feet shoulder-width apart and raise your left leg off the ground. Push through your right foot to lift your hips off the ground while keeping your back straight. Hold for one second at the top. Lower back to start. Continue for 30 seconds and then repeat on the opposite side.