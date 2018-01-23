Mascot Makes a Difference

HollyAnne of Youngker High School has brought life to the Buckeye, Arizona community for the past four years and is writing a handbook so that others can do the same! HollyAnne has totally transformed the role of the mascot since stepping into the costume freshman year. The role of The Horse was largely overlooked for years, that is, until the school’s cheer coach encouraged HollyAnne to step into its shoes. HollyAnne realized that the mascot, as the symbol of the school, should be fun and doing so much more to bring energy into the stands and to the community.

Without a mentor to show her the ropes, HollyAnne made the trip from Arizona to Southern California to attend the mascot track of the USA cheer camp with her school. While there, she learned the dos and don’ts of mascoting and ways to give her character, The Horse, a life.

She added a bright tutu and a big bow to the traditional horse costume at the first pep assembly, and The Horse blossomed from there. As time went on, more green, black and white tutus, just like the one spotted on The Horse, were seen throughout the crowd at games and pep assemblies.

HollyAnne saw the tremendous impact The Horse could make, not only as the symbol of school pride for Youngker High School, but for the community as a whole. The Horse became a community ambassador, spreading spirit wherever it galloped. From teaching local Girl Scouts about “stranger danger” to thanking police officers for their bravery, HollyAnne’s schedule became full of activities that went far beyond her initial role on the sideline. The Horse was spotted at the anniversary of the library and at community carnivals, as well as at charity events, dressing in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness and walking laps at Relay for Life.

Thank you, HollyAnne, for spreading joy throughout your community, and knowing how much impact one person can make, creating waves of spirit felt far beyond your school walls.