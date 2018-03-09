Miss Silver Takes the Gold!

CHEERSPORT Nationals 2018 kicked off with Friday Night Live benefiting Team Up for St. Jude Spirited by Varsity. Seventeen of the top Level 5 teams in the country took the mat to showcase their skills while raising money in true cheerleader style for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital!

Before the competition even began, these teams fundraised for St. Jude, helping to spread awareness through their gyms and communities. Last season, Cheer Express Miss Silver took the prize of top fundraising team with over $15,000. They set an even higher goal for this season and it is safe to say that they exceeded everyone’s expectations. Through auctions, raffles and on-site donations, Miss Silver was able to raise an impressive $31,000 for patients and families at St. Jude.

Kimberly Dickenson, Head Coach of Cheer Express – Miss Silver, says that she has always had a passion for getting her teams involved with philanthropic causes and has volunteered at several events benefiting multiple organizations. “We visited St. Jude last year after raising the most money and it inspired me, so I upped the ante and said we have to raise even more money this year for the kids,” said Dickenson.

Thank you to every team who participated in Friday Night Live this season! Through fundraising efforts, the event raised over $74,000 benefiting Team Up for St. Jude Spirited by Varsity. A very special thank you to Miss Silver, the top fundraising team two years in a row! They may be named Miss Silver, but their hearts are made of gold!