More Than Friday Night Lights and Championship Trophies

In the eyes of the Crestwood High School cheerleaders, being a member of the team is about so much more than competition season and Friday Night Lights. Instead, the team is very focused on community involvement and how they can be positive ambassadors for the Crestwood School District.

This season, the Crestwood cheerleaders are going above and beyond with community service while still maintaining a busy game day and competition schedule. With a long list of community events and volunteer efforts, the team is striving to maintain a positive atmosphere within the Crestwood community.

One of the largest initiatives set for the year is the Go For Gold Game in September that will act as a fundraiser to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and bring awareness to pediatric cancer. Kerri Fey, Head Coach of Crestwood Cheerleading, says the cause is a personal one for the team as one of the members has recently finished treatment. “This game is very special for us,” said Fey. The game is also an opportunity for the Junior Comets (the district’s youth program) to take the sideline with the Varsity team to show their added support.

The Comets are also very involved with the Varsity Across the Field Initiative- a program that is built to raise spirit, team building, sportsmanship, and sense of community across the neighboring school districts. Crestwood takes part in this initiative with the hope to promote ambassadorship throughout their community and encourage other cheerleaders to do the same.

Each year the squad also takes part in a Breast Cancer Awareness Pink-Out Game in October, a Junior Comet cheer camp in which they host, and also help new Middle School students move into their lockers before school starts. New this season, the team will be visiting a local nursing home over the holidays as well as volunteering at a local food bank.

Crestwood is setting an excellent example of school pride, and they are showing the local cheerleading programs that they too can have a significant impact on their school district. A squad like Crestwood is what makes a community a better place, and with all of the efforts they are putting in this season they are proving to us all why America Needs Cheerleaders!