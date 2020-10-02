From a young age Orli Resnik was drawn to cheerleading but because of Cerebral Palsy, her mobility is limited. She dreamed of cheering on a team but in her home state of New Mexico, no gyms offered a CheerAbilities squad. In the summer of 2018, Orli was thrilled to find out that Cheer Central Suns New Mexico would be hosting a four week CheerAbilities summer camp. Immediately, Orli signed up to be part of the camp. From there her love for cheerleading grew to new heights. Hopeful that a CheerAbilities team would follow the camp, Orli felt more optimistic than ever before that she would be a member of a cheer team.

Unfortunately, at the time there was not enough interest in the area to start a CheerAbilities team. Nevertheless, Orli persisted. “Always do what you love,” said Orli. “You can truly do anything if you set your mind to it.” Inspired to stay involved in cheerleading, Orli created an Instagram account where she shared her story and performed the ‘ground stunt’ version of popular stunt sequences. She had an overwhelmingly positive response to her videos which inspired her to keep working towards being on a CheerAbilities team one day.

Working directly with Cheer Central Suns New Mexico, Orli continued recruiting potential members for the CheerAbilities team. She worked with the gym owner to advertise and generate interest, creating flyers, contacting people directly and posting on social media. A year later all her hard work paid off and Cheer Central Sunsations was officially a CheerAbilities squad. “Throughout this time, I’ve truly realized that being different is beautiful, and that you should do what you love no matter who you are or what circumstances may stand in your way,” said Orli.

No matter the situation, if you have a goal never stop working to achieve it. Outstanding job Orli! We are cheering for you!

Follow Orli’s adventures on Instagram: @orli.cheers