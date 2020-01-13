To ring in 2020, six Varsity All Star Fashionistas traveled to the Big Apple to start the year in style.

Once they arrived in the city, the Fashionistas headed out for some shopping and sight-seeing. One of their favorite destinations was Rockefeller Center to see the famous Rockefeller Christmas tree. Fashion Fact: Last year the Fashionistas filmed a special project with Swarovski at this iconic spot! Check out scenes from that sparkling video shoot here.

The second day in the city was full of more fun for the Fashionistas! More shopping and a carriage ride around Central Park were just a few of the day’s highlights. The Fashionistas ended the day with an experience they’ll never forget—attending the famous Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular. But the surprises didn’t stop there. Following the show, the Fashionistas got to meet one of the Rockettes, Heather Langham, who is a former NDA high school and college camp instructor.

“The Rockettes were incredible! I had never been and it wasn’t anything like I expected. My jaw literally dropped 30 times! The choreography and props were so good. I can’t wait to go back,” Caroline Trindel remarked on the experience.

After a few fun-filled days, it was time to get down to work in the studio. The Fashionistas couldn’t have been more excited to step in front of the camera again to showcase the incredible uniforms for Varsity’s upcoming collections.

“This photoshoot was different because there was only a few of us, so we got to appreciate the moment more and enjoy spending time with each other,” said World Cup’s Kayla Francisco.

While the previous days were filled with adventures around the city, Laci Wilson reminisced about the trip and said “My favorite part of the NYC trip, believe it or not, was being in the studio with some of my new best friends doing what we love. We had lots of laughs, so much fun in front of the camera, including taking a few selfies!”

The day finished with dinner at The Sugar Factory for a sweet ending to an amazing trip. “My favorite part of the trip was going to The Sugar Factory with the other Fashionistas,” said Francisco. “We got to know each other better and had so much fun just being ourselves.”

Since Varsity’s photo shoots are traditionally held near their home base in Texas this trip was extra special for Dallas native Kate Heindselman.

“This photoshoot was especially exciting for me because I live in Dallas, where all the other shoots are, so I got to fly for the first time to a shoot. This trip as a Fashionista was a complete dream come true and was the best experience ever!”

Although the 2020 Collections can’t be shared just yet (you wouldn’t want us to ruin the surprise, right?), the Fashionistas describe the latest styles from Varsity All Star Fashion as stunning, incredible, remarkable, sensational, fabulous, and beautifully detailed.