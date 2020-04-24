You may not be in the gym right now practicing with your teammates, but take this information and apply it to your every day life. Putting this specific idea into practice now will help you when you get back into the gym. A positive mindset leads to positive outcomes.

Dori Acampora is the Founder of Integrity Media Consulting. She designs classes and training programs for athletes, coaches and other “out-of-school-time” programs focusing on mental skills and Social Emotional Learning. Dori is completing her Masters Degree at Columbia University in Psychology in Education with a research focus on youth athletic programs. She’s a former triathlete and hopes to impact youth mental wellness on a large scale through sport.

